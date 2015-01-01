|
Citation
|
Sun M, Wang D, Jing L, Zhou L. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e521.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37468833
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown the strong association between psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) and suicide. However, the predictive role of PLEs in suicidal ideation (SI) during the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear. AIMS: This study aimed to explore the association between PLEs before the pandemic and SI during the pandemic among late adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Students; Young adults; Suicide; Fear; Resilience; Psychotic-like experiences; Social support