Abstract

This study aimed to assess the traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) in permanent dentition among patients who attended at the outpatient clinic of a Brazilian dental school, during the last 20 years, and to investigate factors associated with the severity of these injuries. Clinical records of patients who attended a specialized center for dental trauma care in Brazil presenting at least one TDI in a permanent tooth, between the years 2000 and 2019, were reviewed. The data recorded were sex, age, affected arch, etiology, number, and type of the teeth affected, and classification and severity of the TDIs. The diagnosis and classification of the TDIs were based on the guidelines of the International Association of Dental Traumatology (IADT). The severity of each patient's injuries was defined as mild, moderate, or severe. Descriptive statistics, chi-square and multinomial regression analyses were used to evaluate the results. The significance level was set at 5%. A total of 837 clinical records were included, totaling 2357 teeth. Males were more prevalent than females. The patients' age ranged from 5 to 71 years. The most common traumas were avulsion (n=512) and uncomplicated enamel-dentin fracture (n=488). Univariate analyses showed that there was a statistically significant association between age group (p=0.004), etiology (p=0.000) and number of teeth affected (p=0.000) with severity of dental trauma. In conclusion, TDIs that occurred in Piracicaba and region are epidemiologically similar to those found worldwide, and that more severe injuries are related to age range, etiology and number of teeth affected.

