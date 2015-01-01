Abstract

BACKGROUND: HIV infection is associated with depression, but previous studies are imprecise and have not addressed familial factors.



METHODS: Nationwide, population-based matched cohort study of people with HIV (PWH) in Denmark between 1995 and 2021, matched on sex and date of birth with a comparison cohort randomly selected from the Danish population. Aditionally, family related factors were examined by inclusion of siblings of these cohorts. We calculated hazard ratios (HR) for depression, receipt of antidepressants, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and suicide and yearly proportions of study cohorts with psychiatric hospital contact due to depression and receipt of antidepressants from 10 years before to 10 years after study inclusion.



RESULTS: We included 5,943 PWH and 59,430 comparison cohort members. Median age was 38 years and 25% were women. We observed an increased risk of depression, receipt of antidepressants, ECT, and suicide among PWH in the 2 first years of observation (HR of 3.3 (95% CI: 2.5-4.4), 3.0 (95% CI: 2.7-3.4), 2.8 (95% CI: 0.9-8.6) and 10.7 (95% CI: 5.2-22.2)), thereafter the risk subsided, but remained increased. The proportions of PWH with psychiatric hospital contact due to depression and receipt of antidepressants were increased prior to-, and especially after HIV diagnosis. Risk of all outcomes were substantially lower among siblings of PWH than among PWH (HR for receipt of antidepressants was 1.1 (95% CI: 1.0-1.2)).



CONCLUSION: PWH have an increased risk of depression, especially in the first 2 years after HIV diagnosis. Family related factors are unlikely to explain this risk.

