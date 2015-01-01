|
Citation
|
Lourenço SS, Polidoro M, Piloto LM, Martins AB. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2023; 32(2): e2022853.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37466565
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: to describe characteristics of notifications of sexual violence against children and adolescents according to race/skin color and their distribution in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, between 2014 and 2018.
Language: pt