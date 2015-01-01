SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lourenço SS, Polidoro M, Piloto LM, Martins AB. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2023; 32(2): e2022853.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)

DOI

10.1590/S2237-96222023000200004

PMID

37466565

PMCID

PMC10355989

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to describe characteristics of notifications of sexual violence against children and adolescents according to race/skin color and their distribution in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, between 2014 and 2018.

METHODS: this was a descriptive study of data retrieved from the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (SINAN). Frequency distributions, prevalence and statistical differences were analyzed using Pearson's chi-square test.

RESULTS: of the 8,716 notifications, most occurred in the state capital (48.2%) and related to female victims (82.2%) aged between 10 and 14 years (38.1%). There was a higher prevalence (370/100,000) and relative frequency of rape (84.5%), sexual exploitation (5.8%) and neglect/abandonment (4.6%) among victims of Black race/skin color (p-value < 0.05). Only 4.6% of notifications occurred in primary health care services.

CONCLUSION: notifications were more frequent among female pre-adolescents and prevalence was higher among Black people, who should be a priority target for protective measures. Surveillance of this form of violence needs to be strengthened in primary care.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print