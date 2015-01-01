Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Pediatric patients hospitalized for physical injury and trauma are at increased risk of developing acute stress disorder. Routine identification and referral for treatment of patients with psychological sequelae of traumatic injury were added to the accreditation requirements of the American College of Surgeons for pediatric trauma centers in 2022. We aimed to use quality improvement methodology with iterative interventions to increase psychological screening consults for admitted pediatric trauma patients to 80% in 6 months.



METHODS: We planned a quality improvement intervention to increase identification of posttraumatic psychological symptoms in pediatric trauma patients. We created a Making Trauma Less Traumatic consultation service with a dedicated therapist to provide screening, treatment, and referral. Key interventions included education of key stakeholders and iterative improvements in consultation workflow. Our primary measure was frequency of eligible pediatric trauma patients who had consultation requests for posttrauma therapy during admission. We additionally monitored percent of patients with positive symptom screens and lost to follow-up.



RESULTS: From September 2020 through November 2021, consults for eligible pediatric trauma patients improved from a baseline of 4.1% to a weekly mean of 100%. Of those screened, 32.7% had at least 1 symptom of acute stress. No families declined screening or therapy, though 29.5% were lost to intended follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: We present a successful model of implementing routine psychological screening of pediatric trauma patients utilizing a dedicated consultation service. A high number of admitted patients screened positive for symptoms during hospitalization. Families were accepting of the intervention though follow-up was challenging.

