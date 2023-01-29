Abstract

Leif Svanström, born in Västervik, Sweden, on 30 October 1943, was a big man in physical and intellectual stature, persona and impact. Leif trained at Lund University, obtaining a BA in Genetics and Society in 1966, an MD in Preventative Medicine in 1972 and a PhD in Accident Prevention and Injury Control in 1973. He was appointed associate professor in the Department of Social Science at Lund University in 1978 and subsequently professor of Social Medicine at the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, in 1980. The research group he led generated over 30 doctorate dissertations, 6 professors, more than 1000 papers and 20 textbooks. In 1989, he chaired the inaugural World Conference on Accident and Injury Prevention in Stockholm, Sweden, a conference that remains the premier international forum for injury prevention and safety promotion. Leif championed place-based, analytical, interdisciplinary, intersectoral, real-world injury prevention and safety promotion practice, culminating in the development of the Safe Community Model that spread internationally and ultimately created a network of over 430 designated International Safe Communities, with a population footprint of over 100 million people. For all these laudable achievements, it was Leif's charismatic ability to inspire, teach, support, motivate and sustain those around him that produced his profound impact on the practice of injury prevention and safety promotion throughout the world. Leif Svanström passed away in Sweden on 29 January 2023 at age 79.

