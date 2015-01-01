Abstract

PURPOSE: Collecting validated surveys that describe symptom severity (measurement based care) during evidence-based psychotherapy is crucial to allow a therapist to tailor the speed and intensity of treatment. COVID clinic closures mandated we create a flexible, remote system to conduct measurement-based care, which was accomplished via RedCap.



METHODS: RedCap was used to create a semi-automated workflow allowing all clinically-indicated evidence-based surveys (including the PHQ-9) to be delivered via email to patients; with results automatically sent to their provider. Importantly, indications of suicidal ideation were automatically escalated to the provider.



RESULTS: PHQ-9 completion improved, while provider burden for collecting surveys was greatly reduced; however, depending largely upon initial provider-patient 'training', overall compliance could still be significantly improved.



CONCLUSION: This workflow gave providers additional information compared to the typical telemedicine environment, and in fact, improved data collection rates over our in-person environment. However, when patients did not complete measures on their own, the burden on providers increased.

Language: en