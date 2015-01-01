|
Price MS, Christensen H, Urquhart J, Butte S, Acierno R, Little DM. Int. J. Med. Inform. 2023; 177: e105155.
37467589
PURPOSE: Collecting validated surveys that describe symptom severity (measurement based care) during evidence-based psychotherapy is crucial to allow a therapist to tailor the speed and intensity of treatment. COVID clinic closures mandated we create a flexible, remote system to conduct measurement-based care, which was accomplished via RedCap.
Evidence-based Medicine; Patient Workflow to Monitor Treatment Success; Provider Compliance; Trauma Clinic