Price MS, Christensen H, Urquhart J, Butte S, Acierno R, Little DM. Int. J. Med. Inform. 2023; 177: e105155.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijmedinf.2023.105155

37467589

PURPOSE: Collecting validated surveys that describe symptom severity (measurement based care) during evidence-based psychotherapy is crucial to allow a therapist to tailor the speed and intensity of treatment. COVID clinic closures mandated we create a flexible, remote system to conduct measurement-based care, which was accomplished via RedCap.

METHODS: RedCap was used to create a semi-automated workflow allowing all clinically-indicated evidence-based surveys (including the PHQ-9) to be delivered via email to patients; with results automatically sent to their provider. Importantly, indications of suicidal ideation were automatically escalated to the provider.

RESULTS: PHQ-9 completion improved, while provider burden for collecting surveys was greatly reduced; however, depending largely upon initial provider-patient 'training', overall compliance could still be significantly improved.

CONCLUSION: This workflow gave providers additional information compared to the typical telemedicine environment, and in fact, improved data collection rates over our in-person environment. However, when patients did not complete measures on their own, the burden on providers increased.


Language: en

Evidence-based Medicine; Patient Workflow to Monitor Treatment Success; Provider Compliance; Trauma Clinic

