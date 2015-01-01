SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

van de Weijer SGA, Kroese J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X231188235

PMID

37464781

Abstract

Various studies have found that parental divorce is associated with offspring offending during adolescence. Less is known, however, about the mechanisms underlying this association, and it may be possible that this association is spurious rather than causal. In this study, register data on 1,883,794 individuals, who were born in the Netherlands between 1991 and 2001, and their parents were used to examine to what extent parental divorce is associated with offspring adolescent offending. Moreover, a genetically-informed research design, in which children of discordant siblings (N = 59,102) were compared, was applied to examine whether unmeasured familial confounders (i.e., genetic and shared environment confounders) account for this association. Our findings suggest a positive relationship between parental divorce and adolescent offending, yet we find a weaker relationship when comparing offspring of discordant siblings. This suggests that previous studies may have overestimated the strength of the association, as they do not control for unmeasured familial confounders.


Language: en

Keywords

delinquency; crime; family; genetically informed study; intergenerational; parental divorce; parental separation

