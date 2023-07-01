Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine gender differences in suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide deaths in patients with bipolar disorder.



METHODS: PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase were systematic searched from inception to March 7, 2023. Two reviewers extract data independently. Demographic data, the number of males and females with bipolar disorder, and the number of individuals with suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and suicide deaths among participants were extracted.



RESULTS: The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation in males and females was 48.0 % and 44.0 %, respectively, and the overall male-to-female ratios present a statistically insignificant result (OR = 0.95, 95%CI = 0.75-1.21) among patients with bipolar disorder. The pooled prevalence of suicide attempts in males and females was 6.7 % and 9.3 %, respectively, and there was a statistically significant lower prevalence among male patients with bipolar disorder (OR = 0.71, 95%CI = 0.67-0.75). However, the pooled prevalence of suicide deaths in males and females was 0.7 % and 0.3 % respectively, and there was a statistically significant higher prevalence among male patients with bipolar disorder (OR = 1.86, 95%CI = 1.63-2.13). LIMITATIONS: The included studies were from mainly middle- and high-income countries and used inconsistent measurement tools. Thus, there is a potential for bias in our results.



CONCLUSIONS: Among patients with bipolar disorder, females were found to have a higher prevalence of suicide attempts, while males have a higher prevalence of suicide deaths. However, there is no significant gender difference in suicidal ideation. Efforts to optimize recognition, treatment, and administration in males and females may reduce gender differences.

