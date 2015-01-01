|
Arslan G. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37466377
This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the mediating role of psychological flexibility in the relationship between dysfunctional parenting (i.e., dysfunctional parent modes) and emotional problems and substance misuse among Turkish college students. Participants were 466 undergraduate students (69% female) aged between 18 and 45 years (M = 21.46, SD = 3.31) from a public university in Turkey. The majority of participants in the study reported never or infrequent use of tobacco, alcohol, and prescription drugs, with daily or almost daily use reported by less than a quarter of the sample for each substance.
Language: en
substance misuse; emotional problems; dysfunctional parent modes; Psychological flexibility