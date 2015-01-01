|
Citation
|
Shafaati Laleh S, Soltani F, Roshanaei G. J. Fam. Reprod. Health 2022; 16(4): 264-271.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Vali-e-Asr Reproductive Health Research Center, Publisher Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37465431
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Studies on the sexual consequences of female genital mutilation is mostly related to sexual function, while sexual quality of life is a more objective criterion for studying the effects of genital mutilation on the women's sexual life. The purpose of this study was to compare the sexual quality of life and marital relationship in the mutilated women with other women living in the Kurd region of Mahabad (Iran).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Quality of Life; Female Genital Mutilation; Sexuality; Women’s Health