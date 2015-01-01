CONTACT US: Contact info
Panda P, Garg A, Grube A. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(2): 833-844.
(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)
37464534
The authors describe the planning and implementation of a survivor-informed medical home for child trafficking survivors. Key partnerships necessary for establishing clinical infrastructure are highlighted. The trauma-informed clinical practices are described in detail. An overview of next steps for evaluation of this clinical program is provided.
