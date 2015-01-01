SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Panda P, Garg A, Grube A. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2023; 34(2): 833-844.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Johns Hopkins University Press)

DOI

10.1353/hpu.2023.0044

PMID

37464534

Abstract

The authors describe the planning and implementation of a survivor-informed medical home for child trafficking survivors. Key partnerships necessary for establishing clinical infrastructure are highlighted. The trauma-informed clinical practices are described in detail. An overview of next steps for evaluation of this clinical program is provided.


Language: en
