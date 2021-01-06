Abstract

The purpose of this article is to discuss the hypocrisy of American ethics. This hypocrisy allows certain members of our society to breach their ethical duties and responsibilities without concern for the collective or regard for the oaths they pledge. This hypocrisy wields great power that continues to support the systemic discrimination that will be the downfall of this Country. By analyzing the January 6, 2021, raid on the Capital, we will examine how government officials and American citizens disregarded their oaths and committed unethical acts to overthrow the government. They used the American flag, that they pledge their lives in the name of Democracy, as a tool to incite violence and insurrection. Analysis of this incident clearly reflects that this selective application of ethical responsibility allows some government officials and members of society to commit violent acts against the government officials, institutions, and its citizenry, without the same criminal reprisal other Americans endure.

