Abstract

Disparities in posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) have been observed among military service members (SMs) and spouses (SPs) compared to their civilian peers, but exposure to military stressors does not adequately explain observed differences. Using a stress process framework, this study considered the associations between early and recent military and nonmilitary stressors and PTSS among SMs and SPs. We analyzed data from 3,314 SM-SP dyads in the Millennium Cohort and Millennium Cohort Family Studies. Accounting for covariates, multiple linear regression and dominance analyses were employed to consider the effects of SM and SP childhood maltreatment, recent nonmilitary stressors (e.g., financial difficulties), and recent military stressors (e.g., deployment) on their own and their partner's self-reported PTSS. For both SMs and SPs, childhood maltreatment was the strongest predictor of their own PTSS, followed by nonmilitary stressors. Couple crossover dynamics were evident as SP maltreatment and nonmilitary stressors significantly predicted SM PTSS, and SM maltreatment predicted SP PTSS. Maltreatment also multiplied the effects of SM, product term B = 0.92, p =.031, and SP, product term B = 0.75, p =.004, nonmilitary stressors. The findings emphasize the essential role of exposure to early adversity in understanding PTSS among SMs and SPs, as childhood maltreatment strongly predicted PTSS and exacerbated the effects of other stressors on PTSS. Providers should assess for early adversity among both SMs and SPs and consider the provision of services at the couple level given the potential for the transmission of stress within couples.

