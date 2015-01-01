Abstract

Gun violence disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minority communities, with individuals in Black and Latinx populations more likely to be murdered with a firearm.1 Additionally, structural racism influences firearm homicide with higher rates in Black individuals regardless of income status.2 The work by Ghio et al3 serves to fill the gap in the literature about the intersection of structural racism and mass shooting events. The authors found mass shooting events was associated with higher segregation index, percentage of Black or African American population, children in single-parent household, violent crime rate, and structural racism in major metropolitan statistical areas. The results have implications for targeted interventions to address firearm violence at community and national levels.

