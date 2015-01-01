|
Citation
Yang X, Li L, Xie F, Wang Z. Open Med (Wars) 2023; 18(1): e20230748.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Walter de Gruyter)
DOI
PMID
37465350
PMCID
Abstract
This cohort study investigated the impact of chronic diseases on fall risk in middle-aged and older individuals, offering insights for fall prevention strategies. Analysing data from 4,670 participants aged 40+ years, we used a Cox proportional risk model to assess chronic disease types, numbers, and interactions with other factors on fall injury risk across age groups.
Language: en
Keywords
risk factors; cohort studies; chronic disease; fall injury; health management