Abstract

This cohort study investigated the impact of chronic diseases on fall risk in middle-aged and older individuals, offering insights for fall prevention strategies. Analysing data from 4,670 participants aged 40+ years, we used a Cox proportional risk model to assess chronic disease types, numbers, and interactions with other factors on fall injury risk across age groups.



RESULTS showed that middle-aged adults with respiratory diseases had a 26% increased fall risk (hazard ratio [HR] = 1.26, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.05-1.48), and a linear dose-response relationship was observed between chronic disease number and fall risk (p < 0.001). The study also examined interaction effects of chronic diseases with gender, disability, and fall injury history. Female middle-aged and older adults with chronic diseases had a 67% higher fall risk than their male counterparts without chronic diseases (HR = 1.67, 95% CI: 1.36-1.88). In conclusion, chronically ill middle-aged and older adults have a higher fall risk, with high-risk groups including women, those with chronic diseases, and individuals with fall injury history. Fall prevention efforts should target middle-aged adults as well.

