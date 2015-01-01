Abstract

Unhealthy lifestyle, such as alcohol use, and negative health outcomes have been associated with impairments in psychological well-being. The primary objective of the study was to test the efficacy of an intervention based on Well-Being Therapy to prevent or stem alcohol use, binge drinking and other unhealthy lifestyle among Italian adolescents in school settings. A three-arm cluster randomized controlled trial including three test periods (baseline, post-test, six-month follow-up) was implemented. Seven classes (144 students) were randomly assigned to receive well-being intervention (WBI), lifestyle intervention (LI), or no intervention (NI). Primary outcomes were alcohol use (AUDIT-C), binge drinking and other unhealthy lifestyle behaviors (i.e. unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco and cannabis smoking, poor sleep and Internet addiction). Linear mixed models and mixed-effects logistic regression were used to test the efficacy of WBI in comparison with LI and NI. At six-month follow-up, AUDIT-C total score increased more in NI in comparison with WBI (p = 0.044) and LI (p = 0.016), whereas the odds of being classified as at-risk drinker were lower in WBI (p = 0.038) and LI (p = 0.002), than NI. Only WBI showed a protective effect for cannabis use at post-test in comparison with NI (p = 0.003) and LI (p = 0.014). Sleep hours at night decreased more in NI than in LI (p = 0.027) at six months. Internet addiction decreased more in WBI (p = 0.002) and LI (p = 0.005) at post-test in comparison with NI. Although both interventions showed a positive impact on adolescent lifestyle, the positive effect of WBI on cannabis use underlines how this approach might be promising to stem adolescents' substance use.

Language: en