Adebowale OF, Omotehinse OS. J. Appl. Res. High. Educ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JARHE-10-2022-0319

PURPOSE The main objective of this study is to determine the patterns of suicidal ideation among undergraduate students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study examined the pattern of suicidal ideation among undergraduate students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. The study adopted a survey research design. The study population comprised all the 28,673 undergraduate students of the university out of which 800 students were selected by stratified random sampling for the study. A questionnaire was used in gathering data for this study. Data collected were analysed using descriptive statistics, cluster and factor analyses. The study concluded that the patterns of suicide ideation among undergraduate students of Obafemi Awolowo University are passive. It is recommended that Obafemi Awolowo University students adopt the physical and online counselling services provided by the institution to aid their mental and psychological well-being.

FINDINGS Findings revealed that the prevalence of suicidal ideation among the students was low (89.9%). Result also showed that pattern of suicidal ideation was passive (85.2%). In addition, result showed that social isolation (31.3%), hopelessness (29.4%), disappointment with school result (26.5%) and unmet expectation (12.9%) were possible factors of suicidal ideation among undergraduate students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. Research limitations/implications This study only established the patterns of suicidal ideation among students of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, without any reference to treatment of students with suicidal ideation. Since the patterns of suicidal ideation had been established, it is suggested that further research be conducted on the treatment and prevention of suicide among the students.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The research was conducted by the researchers, and data were adequately collected and prepared following research ethics and guidelines.

RESULTS were presented as revealed by the analysis of the data.


Language: en

Ideation; Pattern; Suicidal; Suicide

