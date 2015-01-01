Abstract

Lamellar ichthyosis (LI) is a genodermatosis that injures the structure and function of the skin, affecting the appearance and self-esteem of patients, which may seriously impair their mental health and quality of life. In the present study, we determined anxiety, depression, and suicidal risk levels in patients with LI through the Beck anxiety and depression inventories (BAI and DBI-II, respectively) and the SAD PERSONS scale (SPS). We observed that anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation were strongly associated with the LI (Cramér's V = 0.429, 0.594, and 0.462, respectively). Furthermore, patients with LI showed a significant increase in the scores of anxiety, depression, and suicidal risk (p = 0.011, <0.001, and 0.001, respectively) compared to individuals without the disease. Additionally, the suicide risk increased even more in patients who presented comorbidity of anxiety and depression than in patients who presented only anxiety or depression (p = 0.02). Similarly, the increase in the BAI scores correlated with the score observed on the SPS. Our results indicate that patients with LI have higher levels of anxiety and depression compared to individuals without the disease, which could be associated with suicidal risk. Therefore, the collaborative involvement of skin and mental health professionals is necessary to manage patients with LI appropriately. We believe that psychiatric studies and individual evaluations must be performed in LI patients to determine a treatment that, in addition to reducing skin symptoms, focuses on reducing the levels of depression and anxiety and improving the quality of life to reduce the risk of suicide.

Language: en