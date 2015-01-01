Abstract

The impact that occurs on the runner's foot when it lands on the ground depends on numerous factors: footwear, running technique, foot strike and landing pattern, among others. However, the surface is a decisive factor that can be selected by the runner to improve their sports practice, thereby avoiding injuries. This study aimed to assess the number and magnitude of accelerations in impact (produced by the runner when their foot strikes the ground) on three different surfaces (grass, synthetic track, and concrete) in order to know how to prevent injuries. Thirty amateur runners (age 22.6 ± 2.43 years) participated in the study. They had to run consecutively on three different surfaces at the same speed, with a three axis-accelerometer placed on the sacrum and wearing their own shoes. The results showed that the running impacts differed based on the type of surface. Higher mean acceleration (MA) and mean peak acceleration (PA) in the impacts were observed on concrete compared to the other two surfaces. There were small differences for MA: 1.35 ± 0.1 g (concrete) vs. 1.30 ± 0.1 g (synthetic track) SD: 0.43 (0.33, 0.54) and 1.30 ± 0.1 g (grass) SD: 0.36 (0.25, 0.46), and small differences for PA: 3.90 ± 0.55 g (concrete) vs. 3.68 ± 0.45 g (synthetic track) SD 0.42 (0.21, 0.64) and 3.76 ± 0.48 g (grass) SD 0.27 (0.05, 0.48), implying that greater impacts were produced on concrete compared to synthetic track and grass. The number of peaks of 4 to 5 g of total acceleration was greater for concrete, showing small differences from synthetic track: SD 0.23 (−0.45, 0.9). Additionally, the number of steps was higher on synthetic track (34.90 ± 2.67), and small differences were shown compared with concrete (33.37 ± 2.95) SD 0.30 (−0.25, 0.85) and with grass (35.60 ± 3.94) SD 0.36 (−0.19, 0.91). These results may indicate a change in technique based on the terrain. Given the increasing popularity of running, participants must be trained to withstand the accelerations in impact that occur on different surfaces in order to prevent injuries.

