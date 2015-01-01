SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elvik R, Nævestad TO. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 191: e107227.

10.1016/j.aap.2023.107227

37473525

The objective of this paper is to evaluate the effectiveness of the Safe System approach to road safety management, as implemented in Norway. The paper proposes simple operational definitions of key elements of the Safe System approach to road safety management. The relationship between these elements and changes over time in the number of killed or seriously injured road users in Norway is studied by means of negative binomial regression models. These models do not support a causal interpretation of the findings, but predict systematic patterns in findings that, if replicated in other data sets, at least make a causal interpretation plausible, although not incontestable. The findings reported in this paper are broadly consistent with theoretical predictions and therefore support the effectiveness of the Safe System approach. It is highly likely that the adoption of the Safe System approach to road safety management in Norway has contributed to a larger improvement in road safety than would otherwise have occurred.


Negative binomial regression; Vision Zero; Safety performance; Road safety management; Safe system approach

