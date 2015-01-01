Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate children and adolescents with polytrauma and fractures of the pelvis and proximal and diaphyseal femur and correlate the impact of these conditions and clinical outcomes.



METHODS: Retrospective study carried out in a public hospital in Taboão da Serra (SP), with pediatric patients with polytrauma from January 2012 to December 2021. In total, 44 patients were evaluated, 70.44% boys and 29.55% girls, aged from 12 to 17 years.



RESULTS: Diaphyseal fracture of the femur affected 70.44% of the patients, mainly caused by a fall from a height (56.81%). Linear external fixation was the most used treatment (45.45%). All patients were discharged from hospital.



CONCLUSION: We found essential sociodemographic information: 84.11% of patients did not have associated injuries; 88.63% were hospitalized from 3 to 11 days; 90.91% did not need to be admitted to an ICU, 77.27% did not need reoperation, and 22.73% underwent another surgery; 45.45% used the external fixator to stabilize injuries; 11.36% converted the external fixator to the intramedullary nail; 9.09% needed an intramedullary nail remover; 2.27% converted to a plate (bilateral) and 2.27% to a rigid nail; 2.27% had loss of reduction and revision with rod; 2.27% underwent corrective osteotomy; 2.27% had clinical hospitalization; 2.27% had osteonecrosis of the femoral head and screws removed; 2.27% removed the plate. No deaths were recorded. Level of Evidence II, Retrospective Study.

