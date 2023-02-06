Abstract

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, are inherently unpredictable events that can occur at any time and place, often catching individuals and communities off guard. The breakdown of protective mechanisms in such situations leaves people susceptible to the devastating impact of disasters. In recent years, the frequency of these events has been increasing due to climate change and population growth in vulnerable areas (McFarlane and Williams 2012). These disasters have far-reaching consequences, causing infrastructure damage, displacing people, and inflicting economic losses. It is well known that disasters cause profound psychological impacts on individuals and communities, leaving lasting emotional scars. However, an often overlooked concern is that rescue workers involved in disaster response efforts also experience significant physical and psychological challenges (Mao et al. 2018).



Recently, a devastating earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on 6 February 2023, caused a significant humanitarian crisis with a total death toll of over 72,000 and prompted a massive response from emergency workers and aid agencies. More than 13,000 emergency rescue workers from 100 countries were deployed to the regions affected by the earthquakes, including healthcare workers, soldiers, firefighters, policemen, and non-professional volunteers (Ji-hye 2023). Alongside physical challenges, these workers may face unique and demanding circumstances that can have long-lasting psychological consequences...

