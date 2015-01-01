|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide has become a nonnegligible cause of death among emerging adults, and academic performance is one of the most significant factors in Chinese college students' suicidal ideation. Based on this, we examined the risk and protective sides of perfectionism on suicidal ideation among college students with perceived academic failure experiences.
Depression; suicidal ideation; perceived academic failure; perfectionism; rumination