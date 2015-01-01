SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu L, Wang W, Lian Y, Wu X, Li C, Qiao Z. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2023.2237088

37470419

OBJECTIVE: Suicide has become a nonnegligible cause of death among emerging adults, and academic performance is one of the most significant factors in Chinese college students' suicidal ideation. Based on this, we examined the risk and protective sides of perfectionism on suicidal ideation among college students with perceived academic failure experiences.

METHOD: In the current study, a total of 674 Chinese college students (63.6% females, M(age) = 19.96, SD = 1.31) with perceived academic failure in the past six months participated in a survey and completed self-report measures assessing perfectionism, rumination, depression, and suicidal ideation twice with a six-month interval.

RESULTS: Negative perfectionism was a risk factor for suicidal ideation, while positive perfectionism had an opposite effect. In addition, intrusive rumination, deliberate rumination, and depression serially mediated the association between positive/negative perfectionism and suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: The results indicated perfectionism has both positive and negative sides to suicidal ideation. Clinicians might be aware of the risk and protective components of perfectionism when intervening with suicidal ideation among college students with perceived academic failure experiences.


Depression; suicidal ideation; perceived academic failure; perfectionism; rumination

