|
Citation
|
Erol Y, Inozu M. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37470456
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment has been associated as a risk factor with the development of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), with difficulty in emotion regulation explaining the association. However, little is known about the potential factors that make some individuals with maltreatment history more vulnerable to difficulties in emotion regulation and, in turn, engage in NSSI. The current study aimed to examine the roles of distress tolerance, self-compassion, and self-disgust in the association between childhood maltreatment types and emotion regulation difficulty, which was expected to predict NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Childhood maltreatment; difficulty in emotion regulation; distress tolerance; nonsuicidal self-injury; self-compassion; self-disgust