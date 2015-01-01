Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment has been associated as a risk factor with the development of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), with difficulty in emotion regulation explaining the association. However, little is known about the potential factors that make some individuals with maltreatment history more vulnerable to difficulties in emotion regulation and, in turn, engage in NSSI. The current study aimed to examine the roles of distress tolerance, self-compassion, and self-disgust in the association between childhood maltreatment types and emotion regulation difficulty, which was expected to predict NSSI.



METHOD: The sample included 397 university students between the ages of 18 and 30. Participants completed self-report scales assessing childhood maltreatment, emotion regulation difficulty, distress tolerance, self-compassion, self-disgust, and NSSI using the paper-pencil and online methods. The mediation model suggested for the association between childhood maltreatment types and NSSI was tested using path analysis.



RESULTS: Low distress tolerance, low self-compassion, high self-disgust, and resulting high emotion regulation difficulty mediated the indirect effect of emotional neglect on NSSI.



CONCLUSION: The current study sheds light on various factors in the development and maintenance of NSSI and reveals three developmental pathways from emotional neglect in childhood to engaging in NSSI.HIGHLIGHTSEmotional neglect may be a distal risk factor for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI).Low distress tolerance and self-compassion and high self-disgust may increase the risk of NSSI.Emotion regulation difficulty may make people engage in NSSI to regulate emotions.

Language: en