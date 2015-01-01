|
Citation
|
Anyango C, Goicolea I, Namatovu F. BMC Womens Health 2023; 23(1): e381.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37474929
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a prevalent form of gender-based violence affecting one in three women globally. It is also a preventable cause of ill-health, disability, and death. Current research suggests that women with disabilities are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing violence throughout their lifetime. They are almost twice as likely to experience violence compared to men with disabilities or men and women without disabilities. Additionally, they experience higher rates of all types of violence. This increased vulnerability may be due to factors related to disability such as dependence on others for support, mistrust, and social and physical isolation. Although there is existing research on IPV against women in general, there is limited knowledge on IPV against women with disabilities. To address this gap in knowledge, this study aimed to explore women with disabilities' perceptions and experiences of being victims/survivors of IPV in Sweden.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; In-depth interviews; Reflexive thematic analysis; Women with disabilities