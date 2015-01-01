|
Sornpaisarn B, Rehm J, Tamdee D, Wisutthananon A, Thummathai K, Tongtua K, Rutivarnich V, Suriyalangka A, Hengboonphan D, Lange S. BMJ Open 2023; 13(7): e066201.
37474176
INTRODUCTION: The age-standardised suicide mortality rate in Thailand has been stable at a high level in recent years, highlighting the need for suicide prevention interventions. In Thailand, community involvement plays a key role in health promotion. The aim of this ongoing trial is to evaluate the efficacy of a community participatory intervention in two subdistricts in Thailand for reducing suicidality symptoms among individuals considered at high risk for suicide and compare the outcomes to two control subdistricts.
Language: en
MENTAL HEALTH; PUBLIC HEALTH; Suicide & self-harm