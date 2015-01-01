Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and presents with a wide range of symptoms, from simple coughing to cardiac or pulmonary failure. In severe cases, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) should be considered as a rescue therapy. Therefore, we sought to analyse ECMO usage, outcomes and predictive factors in drowned patients.



METHODS: The Federal Statistical Office of Germany provided the study data. The patients included experienced drowning (ICD T75.1) and ECMO (OPS 8-852.0, 8-852.3) between 2007 and 2020. All age groups were included. Mortality was calculated for the total population and for ECMO patients. A multiple logistic regression model for ECMO patients was applied to account for predefined patient characteristics and complications.



RESULTS: Of 12,354 patients who were hospitalised due to drowning, 237 patients (1.9%) received ECMO. Hospital mortality was 14.1% (n = 1741) overall and 74.7% (n = 177) for ECMO patients. In-hospital mortality was positively associated with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before admission (odds ratio [OR] 4.49, 1.31-15.39) and in-hospital CPR (OR 6.28, 2.76-14.31). Stroke (OR 0.14, 0.02-0.96) and drug abuse (OR 0.05, 0.01-0.45) were negatively associated with in-hospital mortality. Neither the ECMO mode nor the patient's age and sex had statistically significant effects on survival.



CONCLUSION: This study indicates that survival in drowned patients who receive ECMO is lower than previously reported. The proportion of paediatric patients was also smaller than expected. As the effects of different ECMO modes on mortality remain unclear, the need for further study remains great.

