Citation
Tall J, Biel M. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
37470927
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review aims to expand understanding of the effect of SDOH on youth and family mental health outcomes. The review highlights significant findings from recent literature across SDOH categories (Economic Stability, Education Access/Quality, Health Care Access/Quality, Neighborhood/Built Environment, and Social/Community Context). This review also aims to demonstrate how the COVID-19 pandemic influences these effects.
Language: en
Keywords
Social determinants of health; COVID-19 pandemic; Child mental health; Mental health outcomes