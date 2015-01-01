Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review aims to expand understanding of the effect of SDOH on youth and family mental health outcomes. The review highlights significant findings from recent literature across SDOH categories (Economic Stability, Education Access/Quality, Health Care Access/Quality, Neighborhood/Built Environment, and Social/Community Context). This review also aims to demonstrate how the COVID-19 pandemic influences these effects.



RECENT FINDINGS: Economic instability (i.e., poverty, food insecurity) is associated with poorer MH outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic limited access to mental health resources, including reduced opportunities for school-based mental health services and insurance barriers. Systemic factors, such as community violence and racism, exacerbate MH disparities. Policy decisions, especially those addressing poverty, can help youth and family exposures to SDOH, ACEs, and TS, which can help improve youth mental health outcomes at the population level.



FINDINGS on negative consequences of SDOH factors should be balanced with reporting findings of resiliency and other associated protective factors.

Language: en