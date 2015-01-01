Abstract

Recent studies on occupants' safety in reclined positions suggest that a more inclined seat pan could be needed to reduce the occurrence of submarining. This study aimed to investigate whether a more inclined seat pan would also be comfortable for occupants. Eighteen volunteers participated in the experiment. They were asked to self-select seat pan inclination for seat back angles from 20 to 60 degrees using a reconfigurable experimental seat from two initial seat pan angles (10 and 40 degrees from the horizontal). On average, preferred seat pan angle varied from 11.3(±2.1, standard deviation) o 29.9(±6.8), 12.5(±3.8) to 37.4(±3.7), and 12.8(±4.8) to 38.6(±2.7) degrees for seat pan angles of 20, 40, and 60 degrees respectively. The shear force analysis suggests that the seat pan inclination might be self-selected to reduce the forward shear, while a high inclination angle with a noticeable backward shear was also preferred.

