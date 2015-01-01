Abstract

Theta burst stimulation (TBS) is approved and widely used in the treatment of treatment resistant-major depression. More recently, accelerated protocols delivering multiple treatments per day have been shown to be efficacious and potentially enhance outcomes compared to once daily protocols. Meanwhile, bilateral treatment protocols have also been increasingly tested to enhance outcomes. Here, we examined the efficacy and safety of accelerated bilateral TBS in major depressive disorder (MDD). In this open label pilot study, 25 patients with MDD (60%: women; mean age (SD): 45.24 (12.22)) resistant to at least one antidepressant, received bilateral TBS, consisting of 5 sequential bilateral intermittent TBS (iTBS) (600 pulses) and continuous TBS (cTBS) (600 pulses) treatments delivered to the left and right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), respectively, daily for 5 days at 120% resting motor threshold. Outcome measures were post-treat treatment changes at day 5 and 2-weeks in Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HDRS-17) scores and response (≥ 50% reduction from the baseline scores) and remission (≤ 7) rates. There was a significant reduction in HDRS scores at day 5 (p < 0.001) and 2-weeks post treatment (p < 0.001). The response rates increased from 20% at day 5 to 32% at 2-weeks post treatment suggesting delayed clinical effects. However, reduction in symptom scores between two post treatment endpoints was non-significant. 60% of patients could not tolerate the high intensity stimulation. No major adverse events occurred. Open label uncontrolled study with small sample size. These preliminary findings suggest that accelerated bilateral TBS may be clinically effective and safe for treatment resistant depression. Randomized sham-controlled trials are needed to establish the therapeutic role of accelerated bilateral TBS in depression.Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT10001858.

Language: en