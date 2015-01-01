Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to prospectively investigate the relationship between new falls and the balancing ability of older adults aged ≥80 years who are independent and evaluate the validity of the assessment tools as a predictor of falls.



METHODS: We enrolled a total of 160 participants (104 males and 56 females) aged 80 years or older. During the 12 months of observation, we investigated underlying diseases and drug use and performed a comprehensive geriatric assessment (including self-care ability, muscle strength, action ability, cognition, emotional state, and other aspects), as well as computerized dynamic posturography to assess balance and gait functions. We further analyzed the relationship between new falls and multiple internal risk factors.



RESULTS: A total of 159 participants were included for statistical analysis, and there were 108 new falls among the 59 participants. Fall history and visual preference (PREF) scores on the sensory integration test showed a positive correlation with new falls. The composite equilibrium score (SOTcom), left total hip bone mineral density, left directional control, and end point deviation were all found to be negatively correlated with new falls (P < 0.05). The cut-off point of the timed "up and go" test (TUG) in predicting new falls in this cohort was >12.03 s, with a sensitivity of 78.0 %, a specificity of 51.5 %, and an AUC of 0.667 (P < 0.001, 95 % CI: 0.567-0.721). The cut-off point of SOTcom in predicting new falls was ≤52, with a sensitivity of 40.7 %, a specificity of 84.0 %, and an AUC of 0.606 (P = 0.028, 95 % CI: 0.525-0.682).



CONCLUSIONS: The decline of balance sensory input function (mainly vestibular and visual sense), skeletal muscle motor function, and related postural control ability constituted the main risk factors for new falls in older adults who were independent. The combined use of TUG and SOT was useful in further improving the accuracy of predicting new falls in this population and providing a direction for effective intervention and rehabilitation measures.

