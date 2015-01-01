Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace ergonomics should also be considered in the context of psychosocial factors affecting the worker, which have a real impact on occupational risk. The present study examined psychosocial risk factors in medical personnel in three domains: working hours, violence and substance abuse.



METHODS: The purpose of the present study is to assess the current state of psychosocial ergonomics of medical personnels by measuring occupational risks in the domains of: working hours, violence and psychoactive substance abuse. The survey is consisted of two parts: socio-demographic information of participants and participants' assements of psychosocial risk factors.



RESULTS: In more than half of the respondents (52%), increased risk was identified in the domain of working hours. Nearly half of the respondents (49.6%) have an identified high risk in the domain of violence, and more than half of the respondents (52%) are at high risk in the domain of psychoactive substance abuse.



DISCUSSION: Our findings show that the present psychosocial ergonomics of the Polish health system must be improved. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a compelling test to assess the current state. Our findings highlighted the fact that HCWs often worked overtime and that many cases of workplace violence and substance abuse were reported.

