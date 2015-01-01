|
Citation
|
Barański K, Szemik S, Kaleta-Pilarska A, Kowalska M. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1178124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37469698
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: First-year students of medicine are at higher risk of stress related to the new environment and study overload. Such factors can play a role and have an impact on their quality of life and general health status which can cause possible problems with alcohol use. The aim of the study is to assess the relationship between mentioned factors in the Polish cohort of first-year medical students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; medical students; Surveys and Questionnaires; audit; *Quality of Life; *Students, Medical; alcohol consumption; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; GHQ28; health; Poland/epidemiology; quality of life; WHOQOL