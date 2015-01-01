Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are few publications regarding manifestations of vestibular disorders (VDs) following BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.



PURPOSE: We describe cases of VD potentially related to BNT162b2 vaccination and calculate its reporting rate, in order to enlarge knowledge about this adverse effect.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of cases of VD following BNT162b2 vaccination reported to the pharmacovigilance centre of Georges-Pompidou European Hospital (France), in 2021 was performed. In order to identify these cases from the pharmacovigilance database containing all our registered cases, we used the Standardised MedDRA Query (SMQ) 'vestibular disorders'. Then we analysed cases with vestibular symptoms, based on the association of typical manifestations. The reporting rate was calculated based on the number of VD cases and the number of vaccinated patients.



RESULTS: Among 6608 cases reported to our centre related to COVID-19 vaccines during 2021, 34 VDs associated with BNT162b2 administration were included. They were mainly reported in females (79%), 62% occurred after the first dose and 32% were serious. Symptoms had completely resolved in 13 cases (38%). Vertigo was the most common symptom followed by balance disorders. Three patients received second dose without reappearance of VD. The final diagnosis was reported in 10 patients (six cases of vestibular neuritis, two cases of central VD, two cases of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo). The regional reporting rate was 26 [95% CI: 17-34] cases of VD per 1 million persons vaccinated.



CONCLUSION: Although the relationship between vaccination and VD cannot be established, clinicians should be aware of this rare adverse effect.

