|
Citation
|
Strough JN, Parker AM, Ayer L, Parks V, Finucane ML. Gerontologist 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37470357
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Climate change threatens well-being and has increased the prevalence of weather-related disasters. We investigated age differences in emotional well-being among adults who had experienced hurricane-related, unavoidable stressors. Socioemotional selectivity theory (SST, Carstensen, 2006) posits that age-related motivational shifts buffer older adults against psychological distress, whereas the strength and vulnerability integration model (SAVI, Charles, 2010) posits that unavoidable stressors are more detrimental to older adults' well-being compared to younger adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; climate change; hurricanes; Socioemotional selectivity theory; Strength and vulnerabilities integration model