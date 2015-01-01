Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Climate change threatens well-being and has increased the prevalence of weather-related disasters. We investigated age differences in emotional well-being among adults who had experienced hurricane-related, unavoidable stressors. Socioemotional selectivity theory (SST, Carstensen, 2006) posits that age-related motivational shifts buffer older adults against psychological distress, whereas the strength and vulnerability integration model (SAVI, Charles, 2010) posits that unavoidable stressors are more detrimental to older adults' well-being compared to younger adults.



RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We used existing self-report data from a life-span sample of adults (N=618, M age= 58.44 years, SD=16.03, 18-96 years) who resided in the US Gulf Coast region. The sample was recruited in 2016 to examine sequelae of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and contacted again after the 2017 and 2018 hurricane seasons. In 2016, participants reported their depression, anxiety, and trauma history. After the 2017-2018 hurricane seasons, participants reported their depression, post-traumatic stress, exposure to hurricane-related adversities, injuries, and casualties, self-efficacy, and perceived health.



RESULTS: In line with SST, older age was associated with reporting significantly fewer depression and PTSD symptoms, even after controlling for exposure to hurricane-related adversities, injuries and casualties, health, self-efficacy, and pre-hurricane depression, anxiety, and trauma. The association between older age and fewer depression symptoms was stronger among those who experienced hurricane-related adversities compared to those who had not, in contrast to predictions based on SAVI.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: We discuss the implications of age-related strengths in emotional well-being for policy and practice in the context of the ongoing climate crisis.

Language: en