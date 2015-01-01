|
Citation
|
Lyngdoh M, Sundaram SP, Ningombam JD, Medhi GK. Int. J. Adolesc. Med. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Freund Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37470107
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Suicide is a major health issue in India. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have experienced loss on a tremendous scale. The impact of these losses on the youth will be massive leading to a rise in depression cases, suicidal ideation and ultimately suicidal attempts. Hence there is a need to determine the prevalence of suicidal ideation, suicide attempts and the predictors for both suicidal ideation and attempts among the young adults in Meghalaya.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; young adults; attempts; cross sectional; ideation