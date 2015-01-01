Abstract

BACKGROUND: At the beginning of the opioid overdose epidemic, overdose mortality rates were higher in urban than in rural areas. We examined the association between residence in an urban or rural county and subsequent opioid overdose mortality in Kentucky, a state highly impacted by the opioid epidemic, and whether this was modified by the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We captured hospitalizations in Kentucky from 2016 to 2020, involving an opioid using ICD-10-CM codes T40.0-T40.4 and T40.6. Patient's county was classified as urban or rural based on the NCHS Urban-Rural Classification Scheme. Multivariable logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of opioid overdose mortality, adjusted for demographics, hospitalization severity, and zip code SES. We assessed effect modification by the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS: Overall, patients living in urban counties had 46% higher odds of opioid overdose death than patients residing in rural counties (adjusted OR=1.46; 95% CI=1.22, 1.74). Before the pandemic, patients in urban counties had 63% increased odds of opioid overdose death (adjusted OR=1.63; 95% CI=1.34, 1.97); however, during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients in urban and rural counties became more similar in regard to opioid overdose mortality (adjusted OR=0.72; 95% CI=0.45, 1.16; p-value for interaction =0.02).



CONCLUSION: Before the pandemic, living in urban counties was associated with higher opioid overdose mortality among Kentucky hospitalizations; however, during the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdose mortality in rural areas increased, approaching rates in urban areas. COVID-19 posed social, economic, and healthcare challenges that may be contributing to worsening mortality trends affecting both urban and rural patients.

