Citation
Jayaratne S, Wijewardena K. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37470418
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) among men is a universally present phenomenon that is mostly unacknowledged. The relative lack of research in this area leads to a deficiency of evidence ascribing due recognition to GBV among men. This, in turn, leads to not identifying it as a social problem, hence, poor development of resources for victims as well as poor help-seeking behaviour patterns are prevalent, especially in Southeast Asia. AIMS: We aimed to determine the prevalence of GBV among men in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Keywords
Sri Lanka; Gender-based violence against men; men’s health