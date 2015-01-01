Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) among men is a universally present phenomenon that is mostly unacknowledged. The relative lack of research in this area leads to a deficiency of evidence ascribing due recognition to GBV among men. This, in turn, leads to not identifying it as a social problem, hence, poor development of resources for victims as well as poor help-seeking behaviour patterns are prevalent, especially in Southeast Asia. AIMS: We aimed to determine the prevalence of GBV among men in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



METHOD: A descriptive cross-sectional analytical community survey was conducted to explore GBV against 1280 Sinhala-speaking men, selected using a multistage cluster sampling method in Colombo district, Sri Lanka. The GBV among men questionnaire (GBVMQ) was developed and culturally validated. A multiple logistic regression model was developed and nine correlates of GBV were identified and adjusted odds ratios estimated.



RESULTS: The prevalence of GBV was 35.8% (95% CI 33.1 -38.6). The prevalence of Verbal GBV was 34.7% (95% CI 32.1 -37.5). Childhood sexual abuse was 7.6% (95% CI 6.2 -9.2). Being subjected to ridicule as cowardly or unmanly (AOR = 25.3, 95% CI 5.58 -114.7, P<0.0010), Childhood sexual abuse (AOR = 4.4, 95% CI 1.73 -11.09, P = 0.002) showed positive associations with statistical significance.



CONCLUSION: The results highlight the importance of having services for men as well as women. Enabling inclusiveness of men in mandates of state and private institutions catering for GBV would be a strategy in moving forward for Sri Lanka.

