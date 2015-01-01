Abstract

The availability and accessibility of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services for transgender individuals are crucial. This population is deprived of health care due to rejection, stigma, gender-based discrimination, confidentiality, and violence. This review attempts to provide readers with an account of the fundamental problems that the transgender population faces regarding experiences of SRH. This meta-synthesis review applied the Social-Ecological Model (SEM) to address trans individuals' SRH factors. The databases were searched using "SRH" and "transgender" keywords. Fifty studies were finally selected. All studies were qualitative, including 36 semi-structured/ in-depth interviews, two focus group studies, and 12 interviews and focus group studies. The Social-Ecological Model application illustrates the impact of individual, interpersonal, institutional, and social factors on the condition of SRH among transgender individuals. This meta-synthesis reinforces multiple levels of factors that influence the SRH of transgender individuals. These include limited information, lack of awareness, low socioeconomic status, stigma and discrimination, and social deprivation. Interventions are urgently needed to provide better sexual and reproductive well-being for transgender individuals.

Language: en