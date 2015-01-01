|
Åkerlund C, Ercole A. Intensive Care Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37470833
In traumatic brain injury (TBI), the inability of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) to capture the inherent heterogeneity of the disease may provide some explanation as to why randomised trials of biologically plausible therapies have largely failed. Such considerations provide strong motivation for the development of precision medicine approaches in this domain to improve outcome [1,2,3]. Subgroups of patients with distinct pathophysiological or pathobiological mechanisms--so-called endotypes--can be sought as a step to identifying individualised treatments. This can be done by data-driven approaches such as using unsupervised clustering algorithms.
Language: en