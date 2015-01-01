|
Citation
|
Christoffersen MN. J. Atten. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37470200
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Young adults with ADHD symptoms have a risk of negative outcomes in cognitive development, emotional development, and social developmental problems. The research question is: Does social support make a difference for children with ADHD symptoms? METHOD: Children born in 1984 were interviewed at age 25. The survey then obtained a 67% response rate which measures up to 2,980 interviewed persons. Validated constructs were used to measure outcomes, mediator, and ADHD symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; ADHD-associated problems; adolescent ADHD; coping; psychological functioning