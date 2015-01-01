SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Christoffersen MN. J. Atten. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10870547231188348

37470200

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Young adults with ADHD symptoms have a risk of negative outcomes in cognitive development, emotional development, and social developmental problems. The research question is: Does social support make a difference for children with ADHD symptoms? METHOD: Children born in 1984 were interviewed at age 25. The survey then obtained a 67% response rate which measures up to 2,980 interviewed persons. Validated constructs were used to measure outcomes, mediator, and ADHD symptoms.

RESULTS: Young people with ADHD symptoms have an increased rate of low educational achievement, low self-esteem, loneliness, suicide considerations, PTSD symptoms, behavioral problems, criminal behavior, peer problems, and substance abuse. Social support is a partial mediator for the negative outcomes except for criminal behavior and substance abuse problems.

CONCLUSIONS: Loss of social support partly explains the mentioned negative outcomes and we would suggest that future research also look for other mediators. These results indicate potential interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; ADHD-associated problems; adolescent ADHD; coping; psychological functioning

