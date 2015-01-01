Abstract

Measurements of brain deformations under injurious loading scenarios are actively sought. In this work, we report experimentally measured head kinematics and corresponding dynamic, 2D brain simulant deformations in head surrogates under a blunt impact, with and without a helmet. Head surrogates used in this work consisted of skin, skull, dura, falx, tentorium, and brain simulants. The head surrogate geometry was based on the global human body models consortium's head model. A base head surrogate consisting of skin-skull-brain was considered. In addition, the response of two other head surrogates, skin-skull-dura-brain and skin-skull-dura-brain-falx-tentorium, was investigated. Head surrogate response was studied for sagittal and coronal plane rotations for impactor velocities of 1 and 3 m/s. Response of head surrogates was compared against strain measurements in PMHS. The strain pattern in the brain simulant was heterogenous, and peak strains were established within ~30 ms. The choice of head surrogate affect the spatiotemporal evolution of strain. For no helmet case, peak MPS of ~50-60% and peak MSS of ~35-50% were seen in brain simulant corresponding to peak rotational accelerations of ~5000-7000 rad/s2. Peak head kinematics and peak MPS have been reduced by up to 75% and 45%, respectively, with the conventional helmet and by up to 90% and 85%, respectively, with the helmet with anti-rotational pads. Overall, these results provide important, new data on brain simulant strains under a variety of loading scenarios-with and without the helmets.

Language: en